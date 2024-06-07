Wasim Akram slams Pakistan after 'pathetic' performance against USA

Babar Azam (L) with Wasim Akram (R). - AFP

Former captain of Pakistan cricket team, Wasim Akram, was not happy after the Men in Green lost their opening T20 World Cup 2024 game against the USA on June 6 at the Grand Prairie Stadium.

Akram called the performance of the team pathetic while talking on an Indian sports channel.



"Pathetic performance. They were playing against the USA. I was confident, that Pakistani supporters were confident that they would win but credit to the USA for the way they played their cricket," Akram said.

“The first innings, the second innings when they came out to chase and then of course the Super Over. I mean 19 runs in Super Overs is like getting 36 runs in an over. So well done USA. Pakistan will struggle from here onwards to qualify for the Super 8s because they have to play India and two other good teams too."

Akram also stated that the losing point for Pakistan was the way USA bowlers took early wickets.

"I think turning point of the game… was the way they got early wickets. They had one little partnership between Shadab and Babar and then nobody looked comfortable. The fielding was average, overall cricket was very average by Pakistan.

“Winning and losing is a part of it, we all know it but till the last ball, show some fight, put some dives. Catches are being dropped, wickets are tough to get. So yeah, it was a bad day for Pakistan I suppose," added the former captain and 1992 World Cup winner.

The result of the match was decided through a super over where Mohammad Amir of Pakistan was given the bowl and Aaron Jones scored 11 runs off 6 balls. Amir gave away 7 wides which accumulated to 18 runs.



Pakistan sent Iftikhar Ahmed and Fakhar Zaman. Ahmed got out after scoring 4 runs and Shadab Khan replaced him who only scored 3 runs, resulting in Pakistan scoring 13 runs with 6 extras and losing the game by 5 runs.

Batting first, the Pakistani batting line-up collapsed and were only able to score 159 runs which the USA batters easily levelled in their innings.



Babar Azam’s men have their next fixture against India on June 9 at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium. The stadium and its pitches are being termed as difficult posing another threat for the Pakistani team alongside the gigantic Indian team led by Rohit Sharma.