PAK vs USA: Tom Moody reacts to Pakistan’s defeat in T20 World Cup 2024

Tom Moody was not happy with Pakistan's performance against the USA. - AFP

Former Australian cricketer Tom Moody posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) earlier today, considering Pakistan a talented team but who are not good at dealing with the pressure.

Moreover, the renowned coach strongly criticised the team’s internal dynamics.

"Pakistan are an immensely talented team but when all forces are pulling in different directions you end up with sheer panic and finger-pointing. Today, case in point," Tom Moody wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter).

This post reflects his frustration and concern over the team’s ability to work together because of which the team leads to panic and blame-shifting, as evidenced by their performance on Thursday (June 6).

Meanwhile, the USA is the leading team in the Group A table, following India while Pakistan stand third. After defeating Canada in their first match and now Pakistan by 5 runs, the USA team might qualify for the second stage of the T20 World Cup.

The USA team gave a commendable performance in the first innings due to which Pakistan was able to score only 159 runs for 7 within 20 overs.

In the second innings, Aaron Jones and Nitish Kumar contributed to the success of the team, with Jones scoring 36 off 26 balls, with two sixes and two fours while Kumar made 14 off 14 deliveries.

Saurabh Netravalkar restricted Pakistan to 13 runs while defending 19 runs in the Super Over.

Additionally, to stay in the tournament Pakistan's batting line should be arranged properly to avoid such historical defeats in the forthcoming matches.



The most anticipated game between Pakistan and India is on Sunday (June 9) at the Nassau County International Stadium in New York.