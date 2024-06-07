T20 World Cup 2024: Waqar Younis criticises Pakistan’s performance, congratulates USA on victory

Waqar Younis not satisfied with Pakistan's performance against the USA. - PCB

Former Pakistan coach Waqar Younis tweeted on X (formerly known as Twitter) earlier today, expressing disappointment with the Pakistan team’s performance in their match against the USA on Thursday (June 6) at the Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas.

Moreover, the right-arm fast bowler did not hesitate to congratulate the winning team. He also mentioned the restlessness portrayed by the Pakistan team on the field.

Meanwhile, the USA is the leading team in the Group A table, following India while Pakistan stand third. After defeating Canada in their first match and now Pakistan by 5 runs, the USA team might also qualify for the second stage of the T20 World Cup.

The USA team gave a commendable performance in the first innings due to which Pakistan was able to score only 159 runs for 7 within 20 overs.

In the second innings, Aaron Jones and Nitish Kumar contributed to the success of the team, with Jones scoring 36 off 26 balls, with two sixes and two fours while Kumar made 14 off 14 deliveries.

Saurabh Netravalkar restricted Pakistan to 13 runs while defending 18 runs in the Super Over.



On the other hand, Younis indirectly urged the Pakistan team to work hard on their strategies and batting line. This loss is the historical defeat in the T20 World Cup so far.

“USA grounded Pakistan in their opening game. History’s been registered. Pakistan looked exhausted and helpless in the field. Congrats USA for a thumping victory,” Waqar tweeted.

The most anticipated game between Pakistan and India is on Sunday (June 9) at the Nassau County International Stadium in New York. In order to stay in the tournament, Pakistan team need to work on their strategies and play well in the forthcoming matches.