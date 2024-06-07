Pakistan vs New Zealand match time in FIH Nations Cup

Pakistan men’s hockey team players celebrate after scoring. — Flash Sukan

Pakistan will face New Zealand in the semi-final of the ongoing FIH Nations Cup in Gniezno, Poland, on Saturday.

The match between Pakistan and New Zealand will begin at 9:00pm (PST). Meanwhile, the other semi-final, between South Africa and France, will be held at 6:30pm.

It must be noted that the winner of the FIH Nations Cup will qualify for the next season of FIH Pro League.

The final of FIH Nations Cup will be played on Sunday, June 9.

Earlier, France triumphed over Pakistan with a narrow 6-5 victory in a thrilling encounter on Wednesday.

France struck first in the 7th minute with Victor Charlet scoring from a penalty corner. Rogeau Blaise followed up with a field goal in the 14th minute, putting France ahead 2-0 by the end of the first quarter.

Gaspard Baumgarten scored another field goal in the 23rd minute while Charlet once again netted a goal in the 25th minute, ensuring France's dominance in the game.

Pakistan looked to make a comeback when Abu Mahmood converted a penalty stroke in the 26th minute and Murtaza Yaqoob scored in the 29th minute from a penalty corner.

Meanwhile, Charlet netted his third goal in the 39th minute, with France leading the game at 5-2 at the end of the third quarter.

The fourth quarter was all about Pakistan. Rana Waheed scored in the 46th minute while Abdul Rehman scored a field goal in the 52nd minute, and Hannan Shahid netted a penalty corner goal in the 56th minute for Pakistan, but it wasn't enough to secure a win as Charlet scored via penalty corner to lead France to a win in the dying seconds on the encounter.

Before the match against France, Pakistan registered a win and a draw in the tournament. After draw against Malaysia, they thrashed Canada 8-1.