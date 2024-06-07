PAK vs USA: Yuvraj Singh disappointed over Pakistan's strategy in Super Over

Yuvraj Singh (L) disappointed by Pakistan's team performance against the USA. -Instagram/yuvisofficial/AFP

Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh was disappointed over the loss of Pakistan’s team against the USA on Thursday (June 6) at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas in a thrilling Super Over tie.

After scoring same runs as of Pakistan in the second innings, the hosts gave the target of 19 runs in the Super Over, with Muhammad Amir giving three wide balls against the left-handed batter Harmeet Singh.

On the other hand, Pakistan sent Iftikhar Ahmed and Fakhar Zaman to chase the score in the Super Over. However, Pakistan scored just 13 runs and were defeated by five runs.

The Indian left-handed batter was not satisfied with the strategy used by Babar Azam in the Super Over, saying that the skipper should have asked Fakhar to take on Saurabh Netravalkar instead of Iftikhar.

Nevertheless, the left-handed batter never came on the strike in the Super Over as Shadab Khan played the other three deliveries following the dismissal of Iftikhar in the third ball of the over.

“I don’t understand why didn't @FakharZamanLive take strike to a lefty seamer — when it is easier for a left hander to hit through the angle that bowler is tryin to create. Nonetheless have to give it #TeamUSA @usacricket for making smart decisions under pressure specially the captain Monank Patel," wrote Yuvraj.

Moreover, the former T20 World Cup winner reminded Pakistan of their biggest match against India on Sunday (June 9) in New York.

Pakistan must win this game as the USA team might be qualifying for the next stage of the T20 tournament 2024. The team have defeated Canada earlier in their first match.

He added: "Now, Pakistan needs a must-win against India & they surely need to bat & field better! With India's strong start, it's gonna be hard to beat us!”

Meanwhile, the USA are leading in the Group A table, followed by India. Pakistan stand third as they are yet to play more matches in the forthcoming weeks.