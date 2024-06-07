PAK vs USA: Babar Azam reacts after shocking T20 World Cup loss

Babar Azam talks after the game. - Screengrab/Star Sports

Pakistan captain Babar Azam pointed out shortcomings after they lost to the USA at the Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas, on Thursday by five runs in a thrilling Super Over in their first match of the T20 World Cup 2024.

In the Super Over, Pakistan's Mohammad Amir took the ball and the USA concluded their innings 18-1 and in reply, Pakistan could only score 13-1 and ended up losing the match by five runs.

At the post-match presentation, Babar said that they failed to score with intent in powerplay.

"In the first six overs, we didn't capitalise. Back-to-back wickets always put you on the back foot, as a batter you need to step up and build partnerships," he said.

Babar mentioned that the same case was with the ball while stressing that spinners were unable to take wickets.

"We were not up to the mark in the first 6 overs with the ball. Our spinners also did not take wickets in the middle overs so these things cost us," he added.

"All credit to the USA, they played better than us in all three departments. Little bit of moisture in the pitch, it was also two-paced. As a professional you need to assess the conditions," he concluded.

Earlier, India-born left-arm pacer Netravalkar took a miserly 2-18 as Pakistan scored 159/7.

USA innings ended dramatically when Nitish Kumar hit a four off a last-ball full toss from Haris Rauf as the tournament co-hosts, who had beaten Canada in their opening match, finished on 159-3.

Pakistan veteran Mohammad Amir was entrusted with the Super Over but bowled several wides, with panic fielding leading to wild overthrows, also helping the United States score 18 runs.

Netravalkar bowled a wide with the third ball of his Super Over but with the next delivery, he had Iftikhar Ahmed brilliantly caught low down in the deep by Kumar.

With seven needed off the last ball, Shadab Khan was unable to manage the six that would have forced a second Super Over.