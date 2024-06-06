FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier: Saudi Arabia beat Pakistan 3-0

A snapshot during PAK vs KSA mathc. - PFF

Saudi Arabia defeated Pakistan 3-0 in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier at the Jinnah Stadium in Islamabad on Thursday.

Nasser Al-Buraikan showcased his striking prowess by netting two goals at the 26th minute and then again at the 41st minute, establishing a strong lead for Saudi Arabia.

Meanwhile, Musab Fahd Al-Juwayr scored a goal in the 59th minute as the visiting team bagged a comfortable win.

Abdullah Iqbal talked after the game and said they conceded goals due to their own mistakes.

"We played really well. The goals we conceded were from our mistakes and, if that hadn't happened, the game could have been slightly different. Thank you to the fans for their support," he said.



Pakistan are at the bottom of Group G as they have lost all five matches they have played so far. Pakistan began their journey with a 4-0 defeat at the hands of Saudi Arabia in Al-Ahsa in November followed by a 6-1 loss at the hands of Tajikistan at Islamabad in the same month.

Jordan then defeated Pakistan 3-0 in Islamabad in a game held in Ramadan with the Shaheens also losing the reverse fixture 7-0 at the Amman International Stadium.

After the match against Saudi Arabia, Pakistan will lock horns with Tajikistan in their final group match in the second round of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers.

