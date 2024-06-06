PAK vs USA: Babar Azam becomes leading run-scorer in T20Is

Babar Azam. - Screengrab

Pakistan captain Babar Azam became the leading run-scorer in T20Is during the T20 World Cup 2024 game which is being played at the Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas, on Thursday.

The 29-year-old overtook India's Virat Kohli, who have 4,038 runs. Babar scored 44 runs off 43 balls in his first World Cup game.

At the start of this game, Babar had 4,023 runs and was third in the all-time list. He has 36 fifties and three centuries to his name in this format.

Most Runs in T20Is

1 - Babar Azam - 4067

2- Virat Kohli - 4038

3- Rohit Sharma - 4026

Meanwhile, Pakistan set a 160-run target for the United States (USA). The USA had a brilliant start with the ball as their bowlers sent the Pakistani top-order — Mohammad Rizwan, Usman Khan and Fakhar Zaman — back to the pavilion for just 26 runs.

However, after losing three wickets, skipper Babar Azam and Shadab Khan played with caution and put the struggling Pakistani side back in the game.

A 72-run partnership between Babar and Shadab helped Pakistan go on top once again but Shadab walked back to the pavilion after scoring 40 runs on 25 balls.

Right after Shadab's dismissal, wicketkeeper batter Azam Khan got out on a golden duck and the wickets continued to fall.

Babar Azam scored 44 off 43. Iftikhar Ahmed departed after scoring 18 runs.

Shaheen Afridi (23 off 16 balls) provided crucial runs to Pakistan down the order and helped them conclude their innings at 159-7 in the allocated overs.

Playing XIs

USA: Steven Taylor, Monank Patel (capt, wk), Andries Gous, Aaron Jones, Nitish Kumar, Corey Anderson, Harmeet Singh, Jasdeep Singh, Nosthush Kenjige, Saurabh Netravalkar, Ali Khan

Pakistan: Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Usman Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Azam Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Amir, Haris Rauf



