AVC Challenge Cup: Pakistan qualify for semi-finals after beating Vietnam

Pakistan's volleyball team emerged victorious against Vietnam with a score of 3-2 in a nail-biting encounter, securing their place in the semi-finals.

The match, which showcased high levels of skill and determination from both teams, kept fans on the edge of their seats from start to finish.

Vietnam dominated the opening set, winning 25-19, leveraging strong attacks and solid defense. Pakistan made a comeback with a close 27-25 win, showcasing resilience and strategic plays.

Continuing their momentum, Pakistan clinched the third set 25-23 in another intense round. Vietnam fought back fiercely, taking the fourth set 25-21, pushing the match into a decisive fifth set.

In a thrilling final set, Pakistan edged out Vietnam 15-12, securing their semi-final spot.

Earlier, Pakistan defeated Thailand 25-22, 25-14 and 25-21 and topped the Group B.

In their first match of the tournament, the Pakistan Volleyball team defeated Kazakhstan 3-0 with scorelines of 25-19, 25-19, and 25-21.

Pakistan have now won 12 matches in a row under new coach Ruben Wolochin. With three wins in the first three matches, the morale within the team is surely high as they also defeated Australia recently in a three-match series and are eager to continue their high flight.