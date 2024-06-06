Iga Swiatek beats Coco Gauff in French Open semi-final

Coco Gauff (left) and Iga Swiatek (right) - AFP



Poland’s Iga Swiatek moves one step forward to her fourth French Open title as she defeated America’s Coco Gauff 6-2 and 6-4 in the semi-final on Thursday.



The match ended with harsh feelings as Gauff left the field teary-eyed in one of the sport’s one-sided rivalries.

Gauff had returned a Swiatek serve as it was called out and the umpire, Aurelie Tourte did not overrule the call and faced an enraged Gauff who told the match official that “should be ashamed.”

“He called it and then I hit it. I’m a thousand per cent sure,” Gauff raged. “If he called it before I hit it, I stop my reaction. I didn’t even finish my follow-through.”

Gauff channelled her anger and went to break Swiatek’s serve to lead 3-1 in the second serve but the Polish player hit back. Even though Gauff saved three points, the favourite still qualified for another Paris final.

The rivalry between the two has been one-sided as Swiatek has won 11 of their 12 meetings and the world number one went on to register her 20th win at the Chartier.

If Swiatek manages to win the French Open then she will become the first woman to win three consecutive titles since 2007 when Justine Henin won three.

Swiatek won the title in 2022 and 2023, she also won it back in 2020. She is the first tennis player representing Poland to win a major singles title. She has won a total of 21 singles titles.

The 20-year-old Gauff also faced a harsh reaction from the crowd as boos rang out in the Court Philippe Chartier during the semi-final.

The only time Gauff has defeated Swiatek was last year during the Cincinnati Open.