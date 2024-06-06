PAK vs USA: World-class Babar Azam will start T20 World Cup on a high note, says Steve Smith

The match between the two teams is taking place at the Grand Prairie International Stadium in Texas. - ICC

Australian batter Steve Smith thinks Pakistan captain Babar Azam will start T20 World Cup 2024 on a high note.



Pakistan and the United States of America (USA) are up against each other in the 11th match of the T20 World Cup 2024 where the home side have opted to bowl first.

The match between the two teams is taking place at the Grand Prairie International Stadium in Texas.

Smith, in a video released by Star Sports, said Babar will play a key role for the team in the game.

For the USA, he backed Aaron Jones to set the stage on fire. He believes that he was outstanding in the game against Canada and will be continuing his form against Pakistan.

“So we've got the player spotlight for the Pakistan versus USA game. From Pakistan, I really think Babar Azam's in the spotlight. He's a world-class player, he's looking forward to scoring some big runs in this World Cup and I think he's going to start off his tournament on a really high note.

“For the USA, we've got Aaron James. We saw him the other night, he was absolutely outstanding and I think he's going to back that form up again against Pakistan. It's going to be a great game of cricket. I'm looking forward to watching.”

Playing XIs

USA: Steven Taylor, Monank Patel (capt, wk), Andries Gous, Aaron Jones, Nitish Kumar, Corey Anderson, Harmeet Singh, Jasdeep Singh, Nosthush Kenjige, Saurabh Netravalkar, Ali Khan

Pakistan: Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Usman Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Azam Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Amir, Haris Rauf