Theatre du Chatelet in Paris to host 2024 Ballon d’Or awards ceremony

Ballon d'Or awards ceremony date and venue has been officially announced. -UEFA

The stage is set for the most prestigious night in football as the date and venue for the 2024 Ballon d’Or awards ceremony has been officially announced. The ceremony will take place on October 28.

Football stars from all over the globe will gather at the Thaetre du Chatelet in Paris for the ceremony.

The partnership between UEFA (Union of European Football Associations) and France Football will be co-organising the renowned Ballon d’Or 2024, celebrating the outstanding achievements of football’s finest talents.

Moreover, this event is presented annually since 1956, honouring top footballers, while also giving awards like coach of the year (Men’s Coach of the Year Trophy and Women’s Coach of the Year Trophy).

Additionally, the 2024 awards will include Men’s Ballon d’Or, Women's Ballon d'Or, Kopa Trophy (best player under 21 years of age), Yashin Trophy (best goalkeeper), Gerd Müller Trophy (top scorer of the previous season), Men’s Club of the Year Trophy and Women’s Club of the Year Trophy.

Lionel Messi is the most recent winner of the Ballon d’Or 2023. He has won the men's Ballon d'Or award a record eight times while Cristiano Ronaldo has won the award five times.

Nominees for this season’s awards will be unveiled on Wednesday, September 4, boosting excitement within the football community.

The 2024 Ballon d’Or promises to be a star-studded event, highlighting the best players and their amazing accomplishments in football.