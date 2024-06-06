T20 World Cup: Dale Steyn told 'to not chuck the ball' by US staff member

Former South Africa pacer Dale Steyn is considered one of the greatest bowlers of all time - AFP

Former South African pacer Dale Steyn shared a video on his Instagram handle where he was told ‘to not chuck the ball’ by a staff member of the United States of America (USA) during the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024.



The staff member failed to recognise Steyn, who needs no introduction as he is a household name in cricket having played for 18 years of international cricket and terrorizing batters all over the world with his bouncers, yorkers and wicket-taking abilities, and proceeded to demonstrate to the former pacer on how to bowl and even gave him tips.

The video went viral on social media as Steyn humbly took advice from the staffer and acted on the tips.

When Steyn bowled marvellously, the staffer encouraged and praised him. The legendary bowler can be seen in the video reacting and saying: “The bowl is supposed to bounce.”

Steyn played for South Africa from 2004 and 2020 and is considered one of the greatest and ferocious bowlers of his era as he took 699 international wickets. He even earned a spot in ICC’s Team of the Decade at the end of 2020.



Currently, the South African legend is in the USA for the T20 World Cup as he is part of the star-studded commentary panel for the tournament.

Steyn has joined the likes of Ricky Ponting, Ian Bishop, Nasser Hussain, Michael Atherton, Mel Jones, Alan Wilkins and Lisa Sthalekar among others.

Steyn talking to the International Cricket Council (ICC) revealed that it will be a fascinating tournament: "The Men’s T20 World Cup, with its new format and more teams competing, is a fantastic opportunity to spread the game. I’m sure both old and new cricket fans will be eager for the action to begin. I will be watching every team closely, and it will be fascinating to see the different tactics that come into play."