T20 World Cup: ICC ‘unbothered’ by India’s concerns on New York pitch

The International Cricket Council (ICC) is not bothered by India’s concerns on the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium pitch fears and has no plans to move any T20 World Cup 2024 matches, reported BBC on Thursday.

The unpredictable drop-in wicket in New York has become a matter of concern among many teams. So far two matches have been played at the venue, and a total of 350 runs have been scored.

The first match at the venue was played between South Africa and Sri Lanka where the Islanders batted first and bundled out for just 77 runs, their lowest score in T20Is while in the second match, India managed to bowl out Ireland for 96 runs.

The New York was criticised by pundits and experts as they raised serious concerns on the surface but as per BBC, the ICC has no contingency plans to shift the matches from New York to Florida or Texas.

The most anticipated match of the T20 World Cup between Pakistan and India will also be played in New York where a crowd of 32,000 or more is expected to fill the ground. A low-scoring encounter would not fit the stature of the match as it is the biggest rivalry in cricket.

It is worth mentioning that India expressed concerns over the safety of their batters due to the unpredictable bounce of the pitch.

Former Indian cricketer Dinesh Karthik earlier expressed his dissatisfaction with the New York.

"It's not the best of pitches. T20 cricket as a format is generally tilted in favour of the batters. This one is tilted in favour of the bowlers but not for the right reasons. It is spongy and the odd one bounces over the head. Then it stays low too. Does not make for good viewing. This pitch hasn't settled. It was made in Adelaide, kept at Miami because the weather is better there and then re-laid in New York two weeks back,” Karthik told Cricbuzz.

“Drop-in pitches are new, and has done well, especially in Australia. But here it hasn't settled. It will be a point people will be talking about ahead of the big match (India vs Pakistan) in a few days.”