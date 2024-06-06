Novak Djokovic appears with wife Jelena after mid-match rant, confirms knee surgery

Djokovic posted picture with his friends and wif e Jelena on his social media. -Reuters/Instagram/djokernole

Novak Djokovic made his first public appearance after undergoing his knee surgery due to which he could also be ruled out of the Wimbledon.

The 35-year-old left the Roland Garros on Tuesday (June 4) with a knee injury and decided to go for surgery.

"In the past day, I had to make some tough decisions after sustaining a meniscus tear during my last match," he posted on X.

"I’m still processing it all but I am happy to update you that the surgery went well. I am so appreciative of the team of doctors who have been by my side as well as the overwhelming support I have received from my fans.

"I’m going to do my best to be healthy and fit to return to the court as soon as possible. My love for this sport is strong and the desire to compete at the highest level is what keeps me going. Idemooo [keep going]."

Alongside his statement, the tennis player posted a photo on Instagram and X, formerly known as Twitter, of him standing with his team members in crutches and his wife Jelena on the right of the group.

Previously, the couple was seen engaged in a tense conversation on the court. Djokovic won against Cerundolo in five sets to reach the quarter-finals. However, during the match, he got angry at his family, and coaches in the stands. His wife Jelena stood up and they exchanged words and gestures.

Moreover, Wimbledon begins on Monday (July 1), and it seems impossible for the extraordinary player to take part in this because he has been prescribed to rest for three weeks.

After achieving a number of awards, Novak might be aiming to win the gold medal in the Olympics, which begins on Saturday (July 27) in Paris, France.

It has been his biggest dream to be a part of the Paris Games.

Meanwhile, after 1998, this will be the first championship to take place without the big three, including Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Novak Djokovic. It feels that the game is leaving the greatest generation in history behind.