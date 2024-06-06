T20 World Cup 2024: Marsh provides Starc injury update

Mitchell Starc went off the field due to his injury. -Reuters

Australian captain Mitchell Marsh made a statement regarding the injury of Mitchell Starc in their clash against Oman earlier today.

The left-arm bowler went off the field without even completing his full quota overs. In the 15th over, Starc just bowled one delivery of his fourth over and was replaced by Cameron Green. He was in a lot of pain and was treated by the physios. However, he left the field and Glenn Maxwell continued the 15th over.

"Starcy was just a cramp so didn't want to take a chance. When Starcy says I am okay to go off you let him go off," Australian captain Marsh provided an update in the post-match presentation.

Mitchell bowled three overs and bagged two wickets by just giving 20 runs to the opposite team.

Despite Starc going off the field, Australia managed to win the match by 39 runs on Thursday (June 6).

Meanwhile, after Mehran Khan dismissed Mitchell Marsh and Glenn Maxwell in the first innings in the same over, Australia was able to post a competitive total of 164 runs. Marcus Stoinis and David Warner were very impactful for the team after scoring fifties.

"Close game. Good to get the win. It's not going to be the 200 types in this tournament. We are kind of going to the old T20 style here in this tournament," Marsh said.

"[Stoinis] took his time and showed his experience. We are looking forward to playing England. Different conditions here. Oman v Australia was a tight one, great for the game of cricket. There is sun here and we will enjoy that. It's going to be a great game," he added.

Australia will be facing England on Saturday (June 8) at the Kensington Oval, Barbados, in their next match.