PAK vs USA: Junaid Khan names his Pakistan lineup

Former Pakistani pacer Junaid Khan celebrates a wicket - AFP

Former Pakistani pacer Junaid Khan took to his X account (formerly Twitter) and revealed his playing XI for Pakistan’s first game of the T20 World Cup 2024.



Pakistan cricket team will start their T20 World Cup campaign today against the co-hosts USA at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Texas.

Junaid, despite heavy criticism of Saim Ayub opening for the team, went for the left-hander to open with Mohammad Rizwan for the match.



He opted for skipper Babar Azam to come one-down followed by Usman Khan and Fakhar Zaman.

In his playing XI, Junaid has picked three pacers including Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Amir and Haris Rauf.

Due to under-performance, Azam Khan could not secure a spot in Junaid’s team for the contest. However, reports are suggesting that Azam will be a part of Pakistan’s lineup today.

Remember, all-rounder Imad Wasim is suffering from a side strain injury and will not be available for today’s match and in his place, Junaid has selected Shadab Khan to play against the USA.

Junaid Khan’s playing XI for Pakistan against the USA:

1. Mohammad Rizwan 2. Saim Ayub 3. Babar Azam 4. Usman Khan 5. Fakhar Zaman 6. Iftikhar Ahmed 7. Shadab khan 8. Shaheen Afridi 9. Mohammad Amir 10. Haris Rauf 11. Abrar Ahmed



It should be noted that the USA has played one game in the tournament and it was the tournament opener of June 1 at the Grand Prairie Stadium against Canada. USA won the match by 7 wickets as they easily chased the target of 195 set up by Canada with 14 balls remaining.

Pakistan’s captain Babar in a press conference showed positivity for Pakistan’s fate going into the tournament, “I, like all my teammates, am extremely confident going into the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024. It is time for the big one and I know each and every member of the side is anxiously waiting to start so that they can play their part and contribute to a strong and successful campaign.”

The Pakistan cricket team will play against arch-rivals India on June 9, Canada on June 11 and Ireland on June 16 after the match against the USA.