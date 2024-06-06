PAK vs USA: Pakistan’s likely playing XI for opening T20 World Cup match

Mohammad Amir could play the match against USA. - Facebook/PakistanCricketTeam

Pakistan will kick start their T20 World Cup 2024 campaign today against co-hosts United States in Dallas.

According to espncricinfo, Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam will open the innings for Pakistan. Meanwhile, Imad Wasim’s injury could mean that Shadab Khan will retain his place in the side. Additionally, Abrar Ahmed might get the nod to bolster Pakistan’s spin bowling.

Hard-hitter Azam Khan will also be a part of Pakistan's lineup today.

Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi and Mohammad Amir are likely to be part of the pace bowling department.

Pakistan’s likely lineup for USA clash:

Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam (c), Usman Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Azam Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Amir, Abrar Ahmed.

Pakistan captain Azam was upbeat ahead of his side’s first match in the T20 World Cup 2024.

“I, like all my teammates, am extremely confident going into the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024. It is time for the big one and I know each and every member of the side is anxiously waiting to start so that they can play their part and contribute to a strong and successful campaign,” Azam was quoted as saying by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in a press release.

“We have and we will continue to work hard, try to give our absolute best each time we step onto the field and hope our preparations and commitments will support us in this journey.

“All 20 teams are here believing they can win the tournament. As such, it is going to be an exciting but extremely challenging and testing tournament, and that’s the beauty of world championships.

“We will follow the horses-for-courses policy in team selections as the conditions in the USA will be new and a couple of opponents we have not played before. In modern-day cricket, the concept and importance of floating players has become more critical than ever before and our players are aware of this as well as their roles and responsibilities.”