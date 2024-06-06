PAK vs IND: Aakash Chopra predicts Pakistan’s playing XI for T20 World Cup match

Chopra opted for the opening pair of Mohammad Rizwan and Saim Ayub with captain Babar Azam at one-down. - Facebook/AakashChopra

Former opener Aakash Chopra predicted Pakistan’s playing XI for the match against India on June 9 in New York during the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024.

Chopra opted for the opening pair of Mohammad Rizwan and Saim Ayub with captain Babar Azam at one-down.

In the pace department, Chopra went with four speedsters due to the pitch, which is offering variable bounce, at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium.

Aakash Chopra’s Pakistan playing XI for India match:

Mohammad Rizwan, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Shadab Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Amir, Naseem Shah.

Pakistan will play their first match of the tournament today against the United States in Dallas. Meanwhile, India have already played one match after they registered a win against Ireland on Wednesday in New York.

The highly-anticipated match between Pakistan and India at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York could be marred by a “dangerous” pitch.

Two matches of the World Cup have been played at the drop-in pitch, so far, but there have been clears signs, especially evident from the variable bounce, that the surface hasn’t settled.

"It's not the best of pitches. T20 cricket as a format is generally tilted in favour of the batters. This one is tilted in favour of the bowlers but not for the right reasons. It is spongy and the odd one bounces over the head. Then it stays low too. Does not make for good viewing. This pitch hasn't settled. It was made in Adelaide, kept at Miami because the weather is better there and then re-laid in New York two weeks back. Drop-in pitches are new, and has done well, especially in Australia. But here it hasn't settled. It will be a point people will be talking about ahead of the big match (India vs Pakistan) in a few days," former Indian cricketer Dinesh Karthik said on Cricbuzz.

Meanwhile, renowned commentator Harsha Bhogle also echoed similar views.

"It could get dangerous. Karthik was really polite when he said it’s not the best. There was one ball that their [Ireland's] NO. 10 or 11 face. His weight was forward and the ball went over his head. It's all dangerous at this level,” he said