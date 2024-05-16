T20 World Cup 2024 warm-up matches confirmed

A total of 17 teams will participate in the warm-up matches. - ICC

The schedule for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 warm-up matches has been unveiled, with games slated to run from May 27 to June 1 across venues in the USA and Trinidad and Tobago.

The venues selected to host the 16 warm-up matches preceding the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 include the Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium in Texas, Broward County Stadium in Florida, Queen's Park Oval, and Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad and Tobago.

A total of 17 teams will participate in the warm-up matches, with South Africa engaging in an intra-squad fixture on the 29th in Florida.

Pakistan and England will not play any pre-tournament warm-up match ahead of the competition as both teams will feature in the T20I series from May 22 to May 30.

Babar Azam and his men will arrive in the USA on June 1 and will kick off their campaign against the co-hosts on June 6. Meanwhile, England will play their first game on June 4.

Meanwhile, New Zealand will not also feature in the practice games and will play their first game against Afghanistan on June 8.

These warm-up fixtures will be 20 overs per side and will not have international T20 status, allowing teams to field all members of their 15-player squad.

In a departure from the previous cycle, teams can now choose to play up to two warm-up matches, depending on their arrival time at the event.

The match between the West Indies and Australia at Queen’s Park Oval, Trinidad and Tobago on Thursday, May 30 will be open to fans.

ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 Warm-up Fixtures

Monday 27 May

Canada v Nepal, Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium, Grand Prairie, Texas

Oman v Papua New Guinea, Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad and Tobago

Namibia v Uganda, Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad and Tobago

Tuesday 28 May

Sri Lanka v Netherlands, Broward County Stadium, Broward County, Florida 1

Bangladesh v USA, Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium, Grand Prairie, Texas

Australia v Namibia, Queen’s Park Oval, Trinidad and Tobago

Wednesday 29 May

South Africa intra-squad, Broward County Stadium, Broward County, Florida

Afghanistan v Oman, Queen’s Park Oval, Trinidad and Tobago

Thursday 30 May

Nepal v USA, Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium, Grand Prairie, Texas

Scotland v Uganda, Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad and Tobago

Netherlands v Canada, Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium, Grand Prairie, Texas

Namibia v Papua New Guinea, Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad and Tobago

West Indies v Australia, Queen’s Park Oval, Trinidad and Tobago

Friday 31 May

Ireland v Sri Lanka, Broward County Stadium, Broward County, Florida 1

Scotland v Afghanistan, Queen’s Park Oval, Trinidad and Tobago

Saturday 1 June

Bangladesh v India, Venue TBC USA

