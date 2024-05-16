IPL 2024 playoffs qualification scenarios after Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans

Pat Cummins and Shubman Gill greet each other. - BCCI

IPL 2024 playoffs qualification scenarios now revolve around three teams after Sunrisers Hyderabad became the third team to qualify for the knockout stage on May 16 as their game against Gujarat Titans was abandoned due to persistent rain.

SRH joined Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals in qualifying for the playoffs.

Now, Chennai Super Kings, Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Lucknow Super Giants will fight for the remaining spot.

Delhi Capitals (14 points), Gujarat Titans (12), Punjab Kings (10), Mumbai Indians (8) are out of the contention.

Chennai Super Kings (14 points)

The abandonment of the SRH vs GT match carries ramifications for CSK, presently occupying 4th place on the points table. They now must clinch a win against RCB in their final league-stage game to qualify.

To secure a top-two finish, Gaikwad's team will need both RR and SRH to suffer defeats in their remaining league-stage matches.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (12 Points)

RCB will not only need to triumph over CSK, but they must also narrow the NRR margin by aiming to chase a 200-run target in 18.1 overs or secure an 18-run victory if they bat first and aim to defend the same score.

Lucknow Super Giants (12 Points)

Even if Lucknow Super Giants win their last group stage match against Mumbai Indians, the margin has to be humongous. So, the likelihood of LSG qualifying for the IPL playoffs is almost unlikely.

Remaining IPL 2024 matches schedule:

May 17: Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants

May 18: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings

May 19: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings & Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders

May 21: Qualifier 1

May 22: Eliminator

May 24: Qualifier 2

May 26: Final