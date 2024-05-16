IPL 2024 points table after Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans gets washed out

Sunrisers Hyderabad fans with a banner. - AFP

Sunrisers Hyderabad stayed at No.3 on the IPL 2024 points table and qualified for the playoffs after their game against Gujarat Titans got washed out.

Pat Cummins-led side have 15 points and will now look to secure the Qualifier spot by winning the last league game and hope Rajasthan Royals lose their final league game against table-toppers Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals have been knocked out as a result of today's game getting abandoned. They join Mumbai Indians, Punjab Kings, Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals in getting knocked out.

IPL 2024 Points Table

Pic courtesy: ESPNCricinfo

Remember, this was the second game in a row for Gujarat Titans which got washed out. Their clash against KKR in Ahmedabad on May 13 was called off without a ball bowled.

It must be noted Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings are the joint-most successful teams in IPL history, with both sides clinching the title five times each.

Aside from these two, KKR has triumphed twice, while Gujarat Titans, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rajasthan Royals, and Deccan Chargers have each lifted the trophy once.

Remaining IPL 2024 matches schedule:

May 17: Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants

May 18: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings

May 19: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings & Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders

May 21: Qualifier 1

May 22: Eliminator

May 24: Qualifier 2

May 26: Final