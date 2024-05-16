Turkmenistan set up CAVA Nation's Volleyball League final with Pakistan

Turkmenistan Volleyball team. - Facebook/pvfofficials

Turkmenistan have secured a place in the Central Asian Volleyball Association (CAVA) Nation’s Volleyball League final and will lock horns against Pakistan at the Liaquat Gymnasium in Islamabad on May 17.

They claimed a decisive victory over Sri Lanka in their fifth match today. The match ended with Turkmenistan winning 3-0, with set scores of 25-22, 25-19, and 25-19.

In another match, Pakistan overcame Iran with a 3-1 victory to register their consecutive fifth win. The set scores were 25-18, 23-25, 25-16, and 25-20, showcasing Pakistan's strong performance.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan claimed victory over Kyrgyzstan, winning 3-0 with set scores of 20-25, 20-25, and 19-25. However, this result did not affect the final standings.

Kyrgyzstan will play Sri Lanka on May 17 for 3rd position match.

Remember, the Pakistan Volleyball team made a place in the final on May 15 after beating Kyrgyzstan 3-0.

They defeated Afghanistan in their opening match on May 11 by 3-0. Their second win in the tournament came against Sri Lanka as the team defeated their opponents 3-0 on May 12, Sunday.

Their third match was against Turkmenistan, which they won 3-1 on May 13.

Remaining fixtures of the CAVA Nation’s Volleyball League 2024

May 17

Match 16 Kyrgyzstan vs Sri Lanka (3rd Position) — 2:00 pm

Match 17 Pakistan vs Turkmenistan (FINAL) — 4:30 pm