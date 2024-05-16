WATCH: Virat Kohli gets new haircut ahead of RCB vs CSK IPL 2024 clash

Virat Kohli during training. - Screengrab

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) batter Virar Kohli was seen sporting a new trendy haircut ahead of his side's crucial IPL 2024 clash against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on May 18.

The 35-year-old has gone with a fresh fade with less hold at the top, considering the summer weather. The news of his haircut ahead of the IPL 2024 had also gone viral.

It must be noted that the former Indian captain has been in great touch in IPL 2024. He has amassed 661 runs in 13 games and currently is the holder of the Orange Cap.



Meanwhile, RCB remain in contention for finishing in the final four. Five teams are still in contention to book the last two spots of the IPL Playoffs but require different yet unique pathways to reach the knockout stage which is to be played from May 21.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) breathed a sigh of relief after LSG lost to Delhi on Tuesday. They are right back in the game and just have one job at hand, defeating CSK comprehensively. With 12 points in 13 games, they will hope LSG to collapse again on May 17 against Mumbai Indians.

Gujarat Titans (11 points), Mumbai Indians (8 points), Punjab Kings (8 points) are out of the race.

Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings bolstered their position after defeating Rajasthan in Match 61, keeping their playoff aspirations alive. With seven wins in 13 matches, they have amassed 14 points. With only one game remaining, they must secure a win to stay in contention for the playoffs.