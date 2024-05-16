Pakistan to host West Asia Cup 2024

Pakistan won the event last year and are currently the defending champions. - PFB

LAHORE: Pakistan will host the West Asia Baseball Cup later this year. The hosting rights of the event were confirmed during a meeting of the Baseball Federation of Asia (BFA) on May 16, Thursday, in Taipei, China.

President of the Pakistan Federation Baseball, Fakhar Ali Shah, said that “hosting the event is a testament to the BFA's full confidence in Pakistan”

So far, Shah has confirmed the participating teams to be India, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Iraq, Afghanistan, Saudi Arabia. Bangladesh and last year’s runners-up Palestine. It will be the second time that the Palestinian team will participate in the tournament.

The event is most likely to be scheduled in October with the venues to be in Lahore or Islamabad. The dates of the fixtures and venue will be confirmed in the upcoming months in consultation with the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) and Punjab Sports Board (PSB).

The West Asia Baseball Cup 2023 was also hosted by Pakistan at the Pakistan Sports Complex, Islamabad.

Pakistan won the event last year and are currently the defending champions. The final of the WABC 2023 was played between Pakistan and Palestine and it was Pakistan’s 6th West Asia Baseball Cup title. The third and fourth positions were taken by Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

The West Asia Baseball Cup (WABC) was first held in 1995 with the only break coming in the 2021 edition that was supposed to be held in Iran but was delayed due to the rapid spread of Covid-19.