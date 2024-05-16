Neeraj Chopra wins another gold before Paris Olympics

Chopra immediately returned home to take part in the Federation Cup in Bhubaneswar. - X/@rvineel_krishna

India's world-renowned javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra bagged gold medal in his first competition at home in three years on Wednesday.

However, Chopra was not impressed with his below-par 82.27 metre throw as he gears up to defend his titles at the Paris Olympics this year.

Chopra immediately returned home to take part in the Federation Cup in Bhubaneswar after he kick started his season with a second-place finish at the Diamond League meeting in Doha on Friday

Chopra clinched the medal with his fourth attempt and did not take the final two throws.

"I came here after competing in Doha and there was not much recovery time," Chopra told reporters on Wednesday.

"I competed in this kind of weather after a while. I was not feeling that good ... so I decided to stop after four throws."

"Let's not talk about the throw, it was not up to the mark. This one is not my consistent type of throw."

Chopra also said that the 90-metre throw will come at the right place and at the right time, bearing in mind his personal best of 89.94 metres.

"It felt great to compete in India after a long time with so many people turning up to support me," he added.

Chopra will take part in events in the Czech Republic and Finland before Paris Olympics.

"It's going to be really tough competition in Paris," he said.

"In Doha too, the competition was intense. I have a couple of more events before the Olympics, and will try to throw better."