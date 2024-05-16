T20 World Cup 2024: Edgbaston to host India vs Pakistan Fan Park

The T20 World Cup USA and West Indies will begin on 1 June with the India vs Pakistan match one of the highlights of the event. - ICC

Edgbaston Stadium will be turned into a Fan Park during the clash between India and Pakistan in the ICC T20 World Cup next month.

Up to 8,000 fans could visit Edgbaston for the match on Sunday 9 June, according to a press release by Warwickshire County Cricket Club.

For the first time ever, the ICC are giving UK fans the opportunity to watch the action on a big screen. Comedian and cricket commentator Aatif Nawaz will also take the stage, alongside former India and Pakistan players, as part of the build up for the match.

Edgbaston Chief Executive Stuart Cain, said: “We’re the only venue in the country to have been chosen by the ICC as a T20 World Cup Fan Zone location which is amazing.

“It’s an opportunity for our local communities to really feel part of the T20 World Cup experience and I’m sure it will be a fantastic occasion.

“Pakistan and India fans generated an electric atmosphere here in the 2019 Cricket World Cup and I’ve no doubt we can get close to replicating that in the Fan Zone.”

Apart from watching the match with live commentary, fans can also enjoy the family picnic area with activities including cricket skill challenges and cultural performances from both the Indian and Pakistan communities.

Tickets are now on sale at t20worldcupfanpark.edgbaston.com

ICC Head of Events, Chris Tetley explained the significance of the event. “Fan parks are an important part of bringing World Cups to more people across the globe,” he said, “and we are delighted Edgbaston Stadium will be hosting the screening of one of cricket’s biggest rivalries.

“I am sure there will be a great atmosphere on the day and based on previous India and Pakistan matches that have taken place at Edgbaston it will be an occasion not to be missed.”