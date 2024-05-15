IPL 2024 points table after Punjab Kings beat Rajasthan Royals

PBKS players celebrate after taking a wicket. — AFP

Punjab Kings (PBKS) defeated Rajasthan Royals (RR) by five wickets in the 65th match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at the Barsapara Stadium on Wednesday.

As PBKS have already been eliminated, their win had no effect on the IPL points table but they managed to win the match and now have a chance to conclude their campaign with another win in their next match.

Meanwhile, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and RR continue to occupy the first two places while Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) sit on the third and fourth positions respectively.

IPL 2024 points table

IPL 2024 points table. — ESPN Cricinfo

PBKS skipper Sam Curran starred for the winning side as the Englishman scored 63 runs on 41 balls courtesy of five fours and three sixes. Rilee Rossouw and Jitesh Sharma were the top scorers after Curran as both batters contributed 22 runs.

Meanwhile batting first, Riyan Parag contributed 48 runs for RR while Ravichandran Ashwin was the second-highest run-getter with 28 runs.

An all-round bowling display by PBKS bowlers helped them restrict RR to 144/9 in the allocated overs.

It must be noted Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings are the joint-most successful teams in IPL history, with both sides clinching the title five times each.

Aside from these two, KKR has triumphed twice, while Gujarat Titans, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rajasthan Royals, and Deccan Chargers have each lifted the trophy once.

Despite boasting legendary figures in the shorter format such as Chris Gayle, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Jacques Kallis, and others, Royal Challengers Bangaluru have yet to claim the title despite reaching the final thrice in 2009, 2011, and 2016.

Remaining IPL 2024 matches schedule:

May 16: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans

May 17: Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants

May 18: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings

May 19: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings & Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders

May 21: Qualifier 1

May 22: Eliminator

May 24: Qualifier 2

May 26: Final