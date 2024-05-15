WATCH: Pakistan cricket team reach England ahead of T20I series

Pakistan's white-ball skipper Babar Azam (L) with Mohammad Rizwan (R) and Iftikhar Ahmed. — Screengrab

The Pakistan cricket team reached England on Wednesday after playing a three-match series against Ireland which they won 2-1 following their dominant performance in the last two T20Is.

The Pakistani team, under the leadership of Babar Azam, will play a four-match T20I series against England from May 22 to 30 which would be their last outing before the commencement of the T20 World Cup 2024.

The Pakistani travelled from Dublin to Manchester and then to Leeds, where they will stay as the first T20I between the Green Shirts and England will be played there on May 22.

It is worth mentioning the T20I series would be of significant importance for both teams as just two days after its conclusion, the World Cup will begin in the United States.



Pakistan are in Group A of the World Cup alongside arch-rivals India, Ireland, Canada and the USA. Meanwhile, England are slotted in Group B with Australia, Namibia, Scotland and Oman.

Squads

England: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonathan Bairstow, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Tom Hartley, Will Jacks, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Reece Topley, Mark Wood.

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Abrar Ahmed, Azam Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Rizwan, Irfan Khan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Salman Agha, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Usman Khan

Pakistan's schedule of upcoming matches

Tour of England

May 22: First T20I at Leeds

May 25: Second T20I at Birmingham

May 28: Third T20I at Cardiff

May 30: Fourth T20I at The Oval

T20 World Cup 2024

June 6: Pakistan vs USA, Dallas

June 9: Pakistan vs India, New York

June 11: Pakistan vs Canada, New York

June 16: Pakistan vs Ireland, Lauderhill