IPL 2024 playoffs qualification scenarios after Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings

Arshdeep Singh (R) reacts after a delivery against Rajasthan Royals. — AFP

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 round stage is coming to its end and the race to the playoffs is going on with two more teams as Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have already qualified.

RR faced Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Wednesday and ended up losing the match. However, the match’s result had no impact on the race to the playoffs as RR have already qualified for it while PBKS got eliminated.

Five teams are still in contention to book the last two spots of the IPL Playoffs but require different yet unique pathways to reach the knockout stage which is to be played from May 21.

Gujarat Titans (11 points), Mumbai Indians (8 points), Punjab Kings (8 points) are out of the race.

Chennai Super Kings (14 points)

Chennai Super Kings bolstered their position after defeating Rajasthan in Match 61, keeping their playoff aspirations alive. With seven wins in 13 matches, they have amassed 14 points. With only one game remaining, they must secure a win to stay in contention for the playoffs.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (14 points)

Sunrisers Hyderabad emerged as formidable contenders in IPL 2024, overcoming batting challenges with their robust batting lineup. Having won seven out of 12 matches, they have accrued 14 points. Their objective now is to secure a top-two position, as another loss could set them back.

Delhi Capitals (14 points)

Delhi Capitals managed to remain alive with their victory against Lucknow Super Giants in Match 64. Despite accumulating 14 points by the conclusion of the league stage, their NRR is cause for concern. They will rely on the outcomes of other fixtures to secure passage to the playoffs.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (12 points)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) breathed a sigh of relief after LSG lost to Delhi. They are right back in the game and just have one job at hand, defeating CSK comprehensively. With 12 points in 13 games, they will hope LSG to collapse again.

Lucknow Super Giants (12 points)

LSG dashed their own hopes with a loss against Delhi. They possess 12 points from 13 matches, coupled with a dismal NRR. They are all but out of contention in the league, and the prospect of a miraculous turnaround, something rarely linked with sport, is their only lifeline.