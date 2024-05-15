Pakistan qualify for final of CAVA Nation's Volleyball League

Pakistani players in action during a match. — PVF

Pakistan Volleyball team has made its place in the final of the Central Asian Volleyball Association (CAVA) Nation’s Volleyball League after winning their fourth match in a row against Kyrgyzstan at the Liaquat Gymnasium in Islamabad today.

The Pakistani team won the match 3-0 as their set scores were 25-18, 27-25 and 27-25.

The Pakistani team defeated Afghanistan in their opening match on May 11 by 3-0. Their second win in the tournament came against Sri Lanka as the team defeated their opponents 3-0 on May 12, Sunday.

Their third match was against Turkmenistan, which they won 3-1 on May 13.

Despite making it into the finals, the Pakistani Volleyball team will play one more group match against Iran on May 16, Thursday.

The first match of the day was between Sri Lanka and Iran and it was won by Sri Lanka 3-0 after the team won all three sets by 25-22, 25-17 and 25-21.

Meanwhile, the second match of the day was played between Turkmenistan and Afghanistan. The match was won by Turkmenistan by 3-1. The first set was won by Afghanistan and the Turkmenistan team cruised the remaining three sets. The scores of the four sets were 18-25, 33-31, 25-17 and 25-17.

Remaining fixtures of the CAVA Nation’s Volleyball League 2024

May 16

Match 13 Afghanistan vs Kyrgyzstan — 1:00 pm

Match 14 Turkmenistan vs Sri Lanka — 3:30 pm

Match 15 Pakistan vs Iran — 6:00 pm

May 17

Match 16 P3 vs P4 (3rd Position) — 3:30 pm

Match 17 P1 vs P2 (FINAL) — 5:30 pm