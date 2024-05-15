T20 World Cup 2024: Harbhajan Singh slams 'drop-in' pitch for Pakistan vs India clash

Harbhajan Singh (L) is unsure how the pitch in New York would behave during World Cup matches. — AFP/ICC

Former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh has slammed the drop-in pitches for the Pakistan vs India clash in the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024 which will be played at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on June 9.

A total of eight matches will be played in New York, including two of Pakistan and India each. A total of 10 pitches arrived in New York and the work of installation commenced earlier this month.

However, Harbhajan has raised concern about the pitches saying that no one has any idea how those pitches are going to behave stating that even pitch curators might struggle to anticipate its behaviour.

The Indian great, who was part of the Blues’ squad that won the 2007 T20 World Cup, emphasised the importance of warm-up matches as only then one would be able to see the behaviour of these pitches.

“Pitches there [Nassau Cricket Stadium] are known to none to be honest. Even the pitch curators might not know how many times will this pitch last. How much heat would be there how much water has been put in? How much bounce would it offer?,” Harbhajan said during a press conference organized by Star Sports.

“Once those practice games are played there, then we will get to know how the pitch is acting. And then we can think about combinations. Prior knowing that, we can’t say about team combinations.”

Remember, the construction works at the stadium are underway as the venue in New York will host eight matches in the World Cup, the first one will be between the 2014 T20 World Cup winners Sri Lanka and South Africa. More than 34,000 fans would be able to sit inside the stadium.

Groups for T20 World Cup 2024

Group A: India, Pakistan, Ireland, Canada, United States

Group B: England, Australia, Namibia, Scotland, Oman

Group C: New Zealand, West Indies, Afghanistan, Uganda, Papua New Guinea

Group D: South Africa, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Netherlands, Nepal