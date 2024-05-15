Kamran Akmal concerned about Pakistan team after Ireland T20Is

Kamran Akmal believes Pakistan's bowling lineup didn't perform according to expectations against Ireland. — AFP

Pakistan cricket team has won the three-match T20I series against Ireland by 2-1 on Tuesday in Dublin.

The visiting team lost the first T20I of the series on May 10 making it the first time the Irish defeated their opponents in T20I cricket.

The first match loss and the series win has sparked discussions in the Pakistani cricket circles and former Pakistani cricketer Kamran Akmal also had a few words to share on the matter.

Kamran began the latest episode of his YouTube show ‘Catch and Bat with Kamran Akmal’, by saying that Pakistan should have whitewashed Ireland as it would have helped them ahead of the series against a much-stronger side in the shape of England.

“Pakistan should have been excellent in all three departments of bowling, batting, and fielding against Ireland. Pakistan needed to do bowling and batting of a high level that could have helped in building up confidence in the players ahead of such a big series against England,” Akmal said.

“On the other hand, the way the Irish have batted is a worrying sign for Pakistan’s bowling line-up as they didn’t fare well against the opposing team’s batters.

“And when the team will play against a bigger team than Ireland, then that team will have a chance to dominate Pakistan if they make the same mistakes they made against Ireland.”

He even said the results of the series could have been different had the fielding and bowling of Ireland been a bit better as they batted well in the second T20I but Pakistan chased the total easily of 190 runs

“So, maybe if their bowling and fielding gets a bit better, the team can do wonders in the upcoming years,” Akmal added.

Praising Pakistan’s ability to come back from the harsh defeat in the opening match of the series, Akmal said that “comebacks and learning from mistakes is important and Pakistan team has done that in the series after they lost the first T20I, they played differently in the remaining matches.”

Giving tips and indications for the team to change their approach to the game Kamran said “that it is the era of modern cricket and Pakistan will have to continue playing like they played in the last two matches.”

The Pakistan cricket team will now play four T20I matches against England, from May 22 to May 30. After that, the team will fly to the USA for the T20 World Cup in June.

The Green Shirts will play their first match against the co-hosts USA on June 6 at the Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium in Dallas.