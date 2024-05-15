Sandeep Lamichhane given clean chit in rape case, could play T20 World Cup for Nepal

Nepal's cricketer Sandeep Lamichhane. — CAN

Nepal's cricketer Sandeep Lamichhane was given a clean chit in the rape case by the Patan High Court on Wednesday and the leg-spinner could be included in Nepal’s squad for T20 World Cup 2024.



A two-bench of judges overturned the verdict of the Kathmandu District Court, which sentenced the 23-year-old to eight years in prison, citing lack of evidence in the case.

After Lamichhane received an eight-year jail sentence in January, he challenged the court’s decision in the high court as he believed he was innocent.

As he has now been declared innocent, he would be available for selection in Nepal’s squad for the T20 World Cup 2024 which is set to begin in the United States from June 1.

In early September of 2023, Lamichhane, who was then the captain of Nepal, faced suspension from the Cricket Association of Nepal (CAN) following an arrest warrant issued in Kathmandu related to the case. The development came after a complaint had been lodged against Lamichhane at a Kathmandu police station.

While participating in CPL 2022 with Jamaica Tallawahs in the West Indies, Lamichhane was obliged to leave the tournament immediately upon the announcement of his suspension. Upon his return to Kathmandu in early October, he was taken into custody.

It is worth mentioning that Lamichhane made history as Nepal's first cricketer to compete in the Indian Premier League (IPL) when he debuted for the Delhi Capitals in 2018.

The leg-spinner was highly sought after in prominent T20 leagues worldwide, including Australia’s Big Bash League (BBL), the Pakistan Super League (PSL), and the CPL.

He holds the distinction of being the world’s second-fastest bowler to claim 50 ODI wickets and the third-fastest to achieve 50 T20I wickets.

Lamichhane’s most recent appearance in international cricket was in August 2023 during a T20I match against Kenya.

Nepal’s squad for T20 World Cup 2024

Rohit Paudel (c), Aasif Sheikh, Anil Kumar Sah, Kushal Bhurtel, Kushal Malla, Dipendra Singh Airee, Lalit Rajbanshi, Karan KC, Gulshan Jha, Sompal Kami, Pratis GC, Sundeep Jora, Abinash Bohara, Sagar Dhakal, Kamal Singh Airee.