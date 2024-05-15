T20 World Cup 2024: Misbah-ul-Haq backs ‘experienced’ Mohammad Amir’s selection

Misbah-ul-Haq (L) is counting on Mohammad Amir for the World Cup. — AFP

Former Pakistani captain Misbah-ul-Haq backed the selection of pacer Mohammad Amir for the Ireland and England T20I series saying that his experience will be key in the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024.

Amir took his retirement back earlier this year after the conclusion of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 9. He was selected for the New Zealand T20I home series, soon after, where he played in three matches.

Amir was part of Pakistan’s squad that won the 2009 T20 World Cup and 2017 Champions Trophy in England. He is expected to be in the Green Shirts’ squad for the upcoming mega event and Misbah believes that his experience would come in handy.

“Last time back in 2017 in the Champions Trophy, there is quite a difference between that Amir and today’s Amir. Back then, there was more pace, more swing, more zip in his bowling. But now these factors might have been slightly reduced, but there is an advantage. He has huge experience,” Misbah-ul-Haq told the media in the Star Sports Press Room.

Misbah then praised Amir’s ability to bowl in death overs and under pressure before adding that while he may not be the same bowler with the new ball as he once was, he would still be crucial in the last few overs due to his variety.

“And his experience as a death bowler, how to bowl under pressure and use variations. These factors will be a crucial asset in Amir’s forte this time. He might not be that effective with the new ball, but in the death, he will be crucial with his slower balls, aimed at outside the off stump,” Misbah added.

“And lastly, comes the major factor of pressure handling. In big games, where you have previously faced big teams and won games, it is more for Amir while facing India.”

Pakistan is the only team that is yet to announce its squad for the World Cup. The Green Shirts recently participated in the three-match T20I series against Ireland and they will now travel to England to play four T20Is, which would be their last outing before the mega event.