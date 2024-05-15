Rohit Sharma discusses retirement plans as T20 World Cup 2024 nears

Rohit Sharma walks off the field after losing the 2023 World Cup final against Australia. — ICC

Indian captain Rohit Sharma discussed his retirement plans ahead of the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024 saying that he is still hoping to play a few more years and leave his mark on the cricket world.

Sharma, who replaced Virat Kohli as India’s skipper across formats in 2021, led the Blues in the T20 World Cup 2022 as well as the 2023 World Cup and the World Test Championship 2021-2023.

India’s last ICC trophy came in 2013 when former skipper MS Dhoni led the team to the Champions Trophy by beating England in the final. Rohit was part of that team and scored 177 runs in five innings.

The Blues came close to ending their trophy drought in the WTC 2023 final as well as the 2023 World Cup but they lost to Australia both times.

“The journey has been wonderful, it has been 17 years; I still hope to play a few more years as well & make an impact in World cricket,” Rohit said in the latest interview with Dubai Eye 103.8.

“Captaining your country is the biggest honour that you can have, and for me, I have never thought that this would arrive where I'll be captaining one day. But yeah, people say good things happen to good people,” he added.

He also discussed that his plans as captain were to make sure that everyone is in one direction as the goal of team sport is to win for the team rather than looking out for personal glory.

“When I took over as India Captain, I just wanted everyone to drive in one direction that's how the team sport should be played, it's not about personal milestones & personal stats & goals, it is about what all 11 of us can bring to the table & win the trophy,” Rohit added.

“I have seen more downs than ups in my life, and the human and person I am today is because of what I have seen in the past, and in the downs.”