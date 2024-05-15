Pakistan players improve ICC T20I Rankings after Ireland series

Fakar Zaman and Mohammad Rizwan (R). - PCB

Pakistan players improved their T20I rankings after the latest update was issued by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday.

Left-hander Fakhar Zaman jumped four places to 57th on the list for T20I batters, while Imad Wasim rose 24 spots to equal 52nd on the list for T20I bowlers and five places to equal 16th for T20I all-rounders after the series against Ireland.

Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam are still in third and fourth place, respectively, on the list of T20I batters.

It must be noted that Pakistan defeated Ireland by six wickets in yet another one-sided match to win the three-match T20I series 2-1 at the Clontarf Cricket Club in Dublin on Tuesday.

After losing the first match by five wickets, the Babar Azam-led unit made an excellent comeback in the series as they won the remaining T20Is with dominant performances.

Chasing the 179-run target in the third T20I, Pakistan, once again, had a disappointing start as opener Saim Ayub departed for the pavilion after contributing just 14 runs.

However, the pair of Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan rose to the occasion and formed a 139-run partnership which not only steered Pakistan to victory but also etched their names in the history books.

Babar and Rizwan became the first pair to score 3,000 partnership runs. While doing so, they also became just the first batting pair to have 10-century stands. The closest to them is India’s pair of Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul with five-century partnerships.

Babar also smashed three sixes in a row and four in an over to Benjamin White, which was the first time in his career.

Following Rizwan (56 off 38) and Babar (75 off 42) departures, Azam Khan (18 off 6) took Pakistan over the line as the visitors chased down the target in 17 overs.

Meanwhile in the first innings, Pakistan restricted Ireland to 178/7.

Shaheen Shah Afridi was Pakistan's MVP with the ball as the left-armer only conceded 14 runs while taking three wickets in four overs.