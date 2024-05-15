PSL franchises not in favour of holding event alongside IPL in 2025: report

Captains of teams in PSL pose with the trophy for season nine. - PCB

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchises are not in favour of holding the next edition of the tournament alongside the Indian Premier League (IPL).

According to a local news outlet, franchises urged the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to find a window which doesn’t clash with the IPL, during a meeting of the PSL Cricket Committee on Tuesday, in order to ensure availability of top players.

Earlier this month, the PCB had proposed April 7 to May 20 window for the PSL 2025, due to the Champions Trophy in Pakistan next year, but it clashes with the window for IPL.

The PSL franchises are also against offering higher remuneration to marquee players because it could lead to local star players asking for an increment in their package.

The PCB is also contemplating innovative changes to enhance the excitement of PSL matches from the next edition. However, the idea to introduce impact players and replacing coin tosses with bat tosses also didn’t get the nod from the franchises. The PSL franchises are of the opinion that such innovations are already a part of leagues around the world and not something unique.

Earlier it was also reported that the PSL 2025 playoffs are set to be held at a neutral venue, which, in all probability, will be England.

The next PSL Governing Council meeting will be held towards the end of May 2024. During the meeting, the window for next PSL and changes to playing conditions will be approved.

In March this year, Islamabad United won the PSL season nine after beating Multan Sultans by two wickets at the National Bank Stadium, Karachi.

Islamabad, led by Shadab Khan, claimed their third PSL title after emerging victorious in 2016 and 2018 and became the most successful team in the tournament's history.

The thriller was decided on the last ball when Hunain Shah came into bat with one run required off the final ball. The youngster smartly identified the gap at point and hit the ball for four.