IPL 2024 playoffs qualification scenarios after Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants

Delhi Capitals. - BCCI

The IPL 2024 playoffs qualification scenarios is now in an interesting phase with two teams yet to be finalised.

After Delhi Capitals win against Lucknow Super Giants, Rajasthan Royals became the second team to qualify for the knockout stage.

Meanwhile, Kolkata Knight Riders had already qualified for the IPL 2024 playoffs. They will play Qualifier 1 after their game against Gujarat Titans was called off due to rain on May 13.

Five teams are chasing for the last three spots and require different pathways to reach the knockout stage.

Gujarat Titans (11 points), Mumbai Indians (8 points), Punjab Kings (8 points) are out of the contention.

Chennai Super Kings (14 points)

Chennai Super Kings have bolstered their position after defeating Rajasthan in Match 61, keeping their playoff aspirations alive. With seven wins in 13 matches, they have amassed 14 points. With only one game remaining, they must secure a win to stay in contention for the playoffs.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (14 points)

Sunrisers Hyderabad have emerged as formidable contenders in IPL 2024, overcoming batting challenges with their robust batting lineup. Having won seven out of 12 matches, they have accrued 14 points. Their objective now is to secure a top-two position, as another loss could set them back.

Delhi Capitals (14 points)

Delhi Capitals managed the manageable with their victory against Lucknow Super Giants in Match 64. Despite accumulating 14 points by the conclusion of the league stage, their NRR is cause for concern. They will rely on the outcomes of other fixtures to secure passage to the playoffs.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (12 points)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) breathed a sigh of relief after LSG lost to Delhi. They are right back in the game and just have one job at hand, defeating CSK comprehensively. With 12 points in 13 games, they will hope LSG to collapse again.

Lucknow Super Giants (12 points)

LSG have dashed their own hopes with a loss against Delhi. They possess 12 points from 13 matches, coupled with a dismal NRR. They are all but out of contention in the league, and the prospect of a miraculous turnaround, something rarely linked with sport, is their only lifeline.