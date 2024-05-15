PAK vs IRE: Babar Azam registers Pakistan record after scoring 25 runs in over during third T20I

Babar Azam scored at a high strike rate. - PCB

KARACHI: Pakistan captain Babar Azam slammed 25 runs in an over to Ireland's Ben White during the third T20I in Dublin.

The 29-year-old hit a crucial 75 off 42 balls with the help of five sixes and six fours. He was crucial in the run chase which Pakistan completed in 17 overs.

Babar hit 25 runs which included four sixes and a four, becoming the first Pakistan batter to score this many runs in an over.

Previously, there were four occasions of 24 runs being scored in an over by a single Pakistan batter.

Babar Azam vs Ireland in 2024 (6s x 4, 1s x 1) - 25 runs

Asif Ali vs Afghanistan in 2021 (6s x 4, 0s x 2) - 24 runs

Aamer Jamal vs Hong Kong in 2023 (6s x 3, 4s x 1, 2s x 1, 0s x 1) - 24 runs

Khushdil Shah vs Hong Kong in 2022 (6s x 4, 0s x 2) - 24 runs

Rizwan vs Namibia in 2021 (6s x 1, 4s x 4, 2s x 2) - 24 runs

It must be noted Pakistan defeated Ireland by six wickets in yet another one-sided match to win the three-match T20I series 2-1.

After losing the first match by five wickets, the Babar Azam-led unit made an excellent comeback in the series as they won the remaining T20Is with dominant performances.

Chasing the 179-run target in the third T20I, Pakistan, once again, had a disappointing start as opener Saim Ayub departed for the pavilion after contributing just 14 runs.

However, the pair of Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan rose to the occasion and formed a 139-run partnership which not only helped Pakistan steer to victory but also etched their names in the history books.

Babar and Rizwan became the first pair to score 3,000 partnership runs. While doing so, they also became just the first batting pair to have 10-century stands. The closest to them is India’s pair of Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul with five-century partnerships.

Meanwhile, in the first innings, Pakistan restricted Ireland to 178/7 after the home side had a strong start to the innings.

Shaheen Shah Afridi was Pakistan's MVP with the ball as the left-armer only conceded 14 runs while taking three wickets in four overs.