IPL 2024 points table after Delhi Capitals beat Lucknow Super Giants

Delhi Capitals moved to fifth in the IPL 2024 points table after beating Lucknow Super Giants in the 64th match of the ongoing season.

With Delhi's win, Rajasthan Royals become the second team to qualify for the playoffs.

Meanwhile, LSG are teetering at seventh with their playoff chances now virtually over.

Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Delhi Capitals, Lucknow Super Giants - remain in contention for the remaining three spots.

Mumbai Indians, Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings are already out of contention to finish in the final four.

IPL 2024 Points Table

Delhi posted 208 for four in their must-win game against LSG. Opener Abhishek Porel scored a 33-ball 58 at the top while a rearguard act by Tristan Stubbs (57 not out off 25 deliveries) took over the 200-run mark.

In response, LSG ended at 189 for nine despite fighting fifties from Nicholas Pooran (61 off 27) and Arshad Khan (58* off 33).

It must be noted Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings are the joint-most successful teams in IPL history, with both sides clinching the title five times each.

Aside from these two, KKR has triumphed twice, while Gujarat Titans, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rajasthan Royals, and Deccan Chargers have each lifted the trophy once.

Remaining IPL 2024 matches schedule:

May 15: Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings

May 16: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans

May 17: Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants

May 18: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings

May 19: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings & Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders

May 21: Qualifier 1

May 22: Eliminator

May 24: Qualifier 2

May 26: Final