Babar Azam reacts after Pakistan win T20I series against Ireland

Babar Azam hugs Mohammad Rizwan. - PCB

Pakistan captain Babar Azam is jubilated with the performances of his teammates after they clinched a win in the third T20I and claimed the series in Dublin.

The 29-year-old credited the bowlers after the Ireland batters attacked in the first ten overs of the series decider.

"I think all the credit goes to Ireland batters. They played first (half), but Amir Abbas Shaheen, and Hassan Ali bowled well. They were 110 at the end of 11th but we took a few wickets and put pressure on them. We were good at the death," he said at the post-match presser.

Babar was great with the bat, scoring 42-ball 75. He paired with Mohammad Rizwan to score a 139-run partnership.

"We had good communication in the middle because we have played a lot of cricket together; we were trying to play on our strengths with belief and the aim was to match with the run rate," he added.

Babar also shed light on the upcoming series in England which serve as a great preparation for the T20 World Cup.

"Big tournament coming up and this is good practice and now looking forward to the England series. There were lots of positives for us and we were able to execute our plans. Yes we made a few mistakes which we will sit and discuss," he added.

After the tour of England, Pakistan will leave for the United States to participate in the upcoming T20 World Cup where they are placed in Group A alongside arch-rivals India, Canada, United States and Ireland.

Tour of England

May 22: First T20I at Leeds

May 25: Second T20I at Birmingham

May 28: Third T20I at Cardiff

May 30: Fourth T20I at The Oval

T20 World Cup 2024

June 6: Pakistan vs USA, Dallas

June 9: Pakistan vs India, New York

June 11: Pakistan vs Canada, New York

June 16: Pakistan vs Ireland, Lauderhill