PAK vs IRE: Fans question Saim Ayub's place in playing XI

Saim Ayub has played 20 T20Is. - PCB

Young opener Saim Ayub once again failed to make an impact with the bat during the T20I between Pakistan and Ireland in Dublin.

The 21-year-old only made 14 (11) as the visitors look to chase 179 to win the third T20I and the series.

Saim made 45 in the first T20I but only managed 6 and 14 in the other two T20Is. The left-hander has failed to score a half-century in his T20I career and fans are now questioning his spot in the playing XI.

With an average of 15.77, he has amassed 289 runs in 18 innings.

Pakistan had to break the opening pair of Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan but the change has not been fruitful at the top as of now.

Here is how Pakistani fans reacted on X

Remember, Ireland concluded their innings by posting 178/7 in 20 overs. Shaheen Shah Afridi was Pakistan's MVP with the ball as the left-armer only conceded 14 runs while taking three wickets in four overs.

It is worth mentioning that Ireland started the series brilliantly by recording a five-wicket win in the first T20I as the home side dominated the visitors. However, Pakistan made an excellent comeback in the second T20I as they chased down the 194-run target within 17 overs.

Playing XIs

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Saim Ayub, Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, Azam Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Shaheen Afridi, Hassan Ali, Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Amir

Ireland: Mark Adair, Ross Adair, Andrew Balbirnie, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Graham Hume, Neil Rock, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (c & wk), Ben White, Craig Young