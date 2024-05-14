PAK vs IRE: Shaheen Afridi bags Pakistan record during third T20I

Shaheen Shah Afridi celebrates a wicket. - PCB

Pacer Shaheen Afridi bagged figures of 3/14 against Ireland in the third T20I in Dublin and claimed a new national record.

He is now the first bowler to take three or more wickets for the 13th time in his T20I career which is the most by a Pakistan bowler.

Taking three or more wickets for Pakistan in T20Is

Shaheen Afridi - 13

Umar Gul - 12

Shadab Khan - 12

Saeed Ajmal - 11

Mohammad Amir - 10

Haris Rauf - 9

Remember, Pakistan restricted Ireland to 178/7 after the home side had a strong start to the innings in the T20I series decider.

Ireland lost Ross Adair (7) early in the innings after being put into bat first by Pakistan. He was removed by Shaheen Afridi in the third over.

Andy Balbirnie and Lorcan Tucker paired up and accelerated the scoring rate. The home side reached 100 in 10.4 overs before Balbarine (35) was dismissed by Abbas Afridi.

Tucker remained firm in his approach and continued attacking the Pakistan bowlers. In his 41-ball 73 knock, he smoked 13 fours and a six before being dismissed by Imad Wasim.

The visitors looked to put pressure back on the home side with another dismissal. Shaheen had the better of Neil Rock (4).

Meanwhile, Mohammad Amir removed George Dockrell (6) from the other end. Abbas continued the series of wickets by removing Curtis Campher (1).

Pakistan eventually restricted the home side on 178/7. Apart from Shaheen, Abbas Afridi picked two.