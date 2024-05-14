Pakistan restrict Ireland to 178/7 after strong start in third T20I

Shaheen Afridi was Pakistan's standout bowler, picking 3/14. - PCB

Pakistan have restricted Ireland on 178/7 after the home side had a strong start to the innings in the T20I series decider in Dublin.

Babar Azam and his men need to chase the target in order to win the series 2-1.

Ireland lost Ross Adair (7) early in the innings after being put into bat first by Pakistan. He was removed by Shaheen Afridi in the third over.

Andy Balbirnie and Lorcan Tucker paired up and accelerated the scoring rate. The home side reached 100 in 10.4 overs before Balbarine (35) was dismissed by Abbas Afridi.

Tucker remained firm in his approach and continued attacking the Pakistan bowlers. In his 41-ball 73 knock, he smoked 13 fours and a six before being dismissed by Imad Wasim.

The visitors looked to put pressure back on the home side with another dismissal. Shaheen had the better of Neil Rock (4).

Meanwhile, Mohammad Amir removed George Dockrell (6) from the other end. Abbas continued the series of wickets by removing Curtis Campher (1).

Pakistan eventually restricted the home side on 178/7. Shaheen ended as the best bowler, picking figures of 3/14 while Abbas Afridi picked two.

Remember, Pakistan made one change in their playing XI with Hasan Ali replacing Naseem Shah. Meanwhile, Ireland made multiple changes in their lineup with their skipper Paul Stirling sitting on the bench.

Playing XIs

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Saim Ayub, Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, Azam Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Shaheen Afridi, Hassan Ali, Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Amir

Ireland: Mark Adair, Ross Adair, Andrew Balbirnie, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Graham Hume, Neil Rock, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (c & wk), Ben White, Craig Young