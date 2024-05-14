PAK vs IRE: Netizens unimpressed with Hasan Ali’s display in third Ireland T20I

Hasan Ali bowls during the third T20I against Ireland. — PCB

Pakistan pacer Hasan Ali made his return to the shorter format after nearly two years during the third T20I against Ireland in Dublin but the 29-year-old had a day to forget as he was taken to the cleaners by the home side batters.

Hasan was included in Pakistan’s squad for Ireland and England T20I as Haris Rauf’s backup but the former got a chance to play before the latter, the decision to play the 29-year-old came as a surprise to many.

The right-armer bowled three overs against Ireland and conceded 42 runs without taking a wicket. He became the most expensive bowler for Pakistan as he had an economy of 14.00.

The fans weren’t happy with Hasan’s performance and expressed their dissatisfaction with the 29-year-old’s display with the ball. While some believed that Mohammad Wasim Junior could’ve been a better choice over him, others criticised captain Babar Azam for playing him.

Here is how Pakistani fans reacted on X

Pakistani fans not happy with Hasan Ali's performance.

Remember, Ireland concluded their innings by posting 178/7 in 20 overs. Shaheen Shah Afridi was Pakistan's MVP with the ball as the left-armer only conceded 14 runs while taking three wickets in four overs.



It is worth mentioning that Ireland started the series brilliantly by recording a five-wicket win in the first T20I as the home side dominated the visitors. However, Pakistan made an excellent comeback in the second T20I as they chased down the 194-run target within 17 overs.

Whoever wins tonight’s encounter will lift the series trophy. After this match, Pakistan will travel to England and play a four-match T20I series while Ireland will play a tri-series with the Netherlands and Scotland, playing two T20Is against each team.

Playing XIs

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Saim Ayub, Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, Azam Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Shaheen Afridi, Hassan Ali, Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Amir

Ireland: Mark Adair, Ross Adair, Andrew Balbirnie, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Graham Hume, Neil Rock, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (c & wk), Ben White, Craig Young