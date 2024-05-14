PAK vs IRE: Pakistan to bowl first in third Ireland T20I

Ireland's Paul Stirling (L) and Pakistan's Babar Azam during the toss. — PCB

Pakistan have won the toss and opted to bowl first in the third T20I against Ireland which is being played at the Clontarf Cricket Club in Dublin on Tuesday.



Pakistan made one change in their playing XI with Hasan Ali replacing Naseem Shah. Meanwhile, Ireland made multiple changes in their lineup with their skipper Paul Stirling sitting on the bench.

Playing XIs

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Saim Ayub, Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, Azam Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Shaheen Afridi, Hassan Ali, Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Amir

Ireland: Mark Adair, Ross Adair, Andrew Balbirnie, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Graham Hume, Neil Rock, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (c & wk), Ben White, Craig Young

Remember, Ireland started off brilliantly by recording a five-wicket win in the first T20I as the home side dominated the visitors. However, Pakistan made an excellent comeback in the second T20I as they chased down the 194-run target within 17 overs.

Both teams have all to play for tonight but rain could step in and ruin their chances of lifting the series trophy. According to BBC weather, light rain with a moderate breeze is expected. While the rain is likely to stop after some time, the clouds will continue to cover the sky and the rain could return during the second innings.

It is worth mentioning that with the T20 World Cup 2024 around the corner, the third T20I is of significant importance for both teams. Pakistan will play a four-match series against England after leaving Ireland and a win tonight would bring much-needed confidence to them.

Meanwhile, after tonight’s encounter against Pakistan, Ireland will play a tri-series with the Netherlands and Scotland, playing two T20Is against each team.

Pakistan's schedule of upcoming matches

Tour of Ireland

May 14: Third T20I at Clontarf

Tour of England

May 22: First T20I at Leeds

May 25: Second T20I at Birmingham

May 28: Third T20I at Cardiff

May 30: Fourth T20I at The Oval

T20 World Cup 2024

June 6: Pakistan vs USA, Dallas

June 9: Pakistan vs India, New York

June 11: Pakistan vs Canada, New York

June 16: Pakistan vs Ireland, Lauderhill