Gary Kirsten to join Pakistan cricket team before England tour

Gary Kirsten was appointed as Pakistan's white-ball head coach for two years. — PCB

Pakistan cricket team’s white-ball head coach Gary Kirsten is set to join the team in Leeds on May 19 ahead of the Green Shirts’ four-match T20I series against England which will begin on May 22.

Kirsten, who won the 2011 World Cup with India, was appointed on a two-year deal and he will be in charge of the side for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024, next year’s ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in Pakistan, ACC T20 Asia Cup 2025 and the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 in India and Sri Lanka.

The series against England would be Pakistan’s last outing before the commencement of the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024 which will be played in the United States and West Indies from June 1.

“Gary Kirsten will join the national men’s side in Leeds on 19 May to commence his two-year tenure as the white-ball head coach,” confirmed the PCB in a press release on Monday.

Along with Kirsten, the PCB has also appointed Simon Helmot and David Reid as fielding and mental performance coaches respectively.

Reid will join the team on May 20 and will remain with them till the end of the T20 World Cup 2024. On the other hand, Helmot will join the side on May 31 just before the mega event begins.

Meanwhile, Aftab Khan, who is currently serving the side as the fielding coach, will take on the responsibilities of High-Performance Coach for the World Cup following the arrival of Helmo.

It is worth mentioning that Pakistan will face Ireland in the third T20I on Tuesday. The series levelled 1-1 after Babar Azam’s side recorded a comfortable win in the second T20I.

After the tour of England, Pakistan will leave for the United States to participate in the upcoming T20 World Cup where they are placed in Group A alongside arch-rivals India, Canada, United States and Ireland.

Pakistan's schedule of upcoming matches

Tour of Ireland

May 14: Third T20I at Clontarf

Tour of England

May 22: First T20I at Leeds

May 25: Second T20I at Birmingham

May 28: Third T20I at Cardiff

May 30: Fourth T20I at The Oval

T20 World Cup 2024

June 6: Pakistan vs USA, Dallas

June 9: Pakistan vs India, New York

June 11: Pakistan vs Canada, New York

June 16: Pakistan vs Ireland, Lauderhill