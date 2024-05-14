Champions Trophy 2025: ICC security head meets PCB officials

Salman Naseer (R) with ICC head of security Dave Musker. — PCB

The International Cricket Council (ICC) Head of Security Dave Musker met with the Chief Operating Officer of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Salman Naseer, to discuss plans for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

The two met at the National Cricket Academy (NVA) in Lahore to discuss security arrangements and protocol to make sure the tournament is conducted in a smooth way.

Naseer was accompanied by other PCB officials and Musker reviewed the existing security arrangements in Lahore, both parties also held constructive talks to discuss further improvements that could be made.

Earlier this month, ICC pitch consultant Andy Atkinson arrived at the National Stadium in Karachi. He shared his input with local ground staff over the preparation of pitches for the mega event.

Meanwhile, last month, a three-member ICC team also inspected the three venues — Karachi, Lahore and Rawalpindi. The event is planned in February 2025, and the PCB already shared the draft schedule with ICC with matches at these three venues.

The eight-team tournament is anticipated to span over two weeks, although the exact dates have not yet been confirmed.

This event will mark the return of the ICC Champions Trophy after an eight-year hiatus, with its last occurrence in 2017, when Pakistan emerged victorious by defeating India in the final.

The teams confirmed for the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy include Pakistan (hosts), India, South Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Afghanistan, England, and Bangladesh.

Meanwhile, the vice-president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Rajeev Shukla opened up about the Indian team’s tour of Pakistan for the Champions Trophy next year.

While speaking to ANI, Shukla said the BCCI will follow the directives of the federal government on sending Indian team to Pakistan.

“In the case of the Champion Trophy, we will do whatever the Government of India will tell us to do. We send our team only when the Government of India gives us permission. So, we will go according to the decision of the Indian government,” Shukla said.