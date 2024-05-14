Bangladesh squad for T20 World Cup 2024 announced

Veteran all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan (L), who made a comeback in T20I cricket after a gap of almost a year in the series against Zimbabwe, is also part of the squad. - ICC

Bangladesh on Tuesday named their squad, led by Najmul Hossain Shanto, for the ICC T20 World Cup next month.

After registering a 4-1 win over Zimbabwe in the recent T20I home series, Bangladesh confirmed their 15-member squad for the elusive event.

Veteran all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, who made a comeback in T20I cricket after a gap of almost a year in the series against Zimbabwe, is also part of the squad.

Pacer Tanzim Hasan Sakib also secured a sport after two matches against Zimbabwe.

Bangladesh are placed in Group D alongside South Africa, Sri Lanka, Netherlands and Nepal, with their opening match against Sri Lanka in Dallas on June 7.

All teams can make changes to their squad until May 25, after which any alteration will require approval from ICC's Event Technical Committee.

Bangladesh squad

Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Taskin Ahmed, Litton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Shakib Al Hasan, Tawhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah Riyad, Jaker Ali Anik, Tanvir Islam, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib. Travelling reserves: Afif Hossain, Hasan Mahmud

55 games will be played across nine different venues in West Indies and the United States (US) from June 1 in the World Cup.

The venues in West Indies are Kensington Oval, Barbados; Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad; Providence Stadium, Guyana; Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua; Darren Sammy Cricket Ground, St Lucia; Arnos Vale Stadium, St Vincent.

Meanwhile, three venues will hold the matches in the United States — Eisenhower Park, New York; Lauderhill, Florida; and Grand Prairie, Texas.

The semi-finals of the event will be played on June 26 and 27 in Guyana and Trinidad respectively while the climax of the World Cup will take place in Barbados on June 29.

Groups for T20 World Cup 2024

Group A: India, Pakistan, Ireland, Canada, United States

Group B: England, Australia, Namibia, Scotland, Oman

Group C: New Zealand, West Indies, Afghanistan, Uganda, Papua New Guinea

Group D: South Africa, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Netherlands, Nepal